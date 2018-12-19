Reviewing BioNano Genomics (BNGO) and Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioNano Genomics and Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNano Genomics $9.50 million 7.27 -$23.36 million N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California $93.47 million 11.87 -$92.18 million ($0.87) -8.56

BioNano Genomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of BioNano Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BioNano Genomics and Pacific Biosciences of California, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNano Genomics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California 0 2 1 0 2.33

BioNano Genomics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.17%. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus target price of $6.10, suggesting a potential downside of 18.12%. Given BioNano Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BioNano Genomics is more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Profitability

This table compares BioNano Genomics and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNano Genomics N/A N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California -110.10% -91.12% -59.60%

Summary

BioNano Genomics beats Pacific Biosciences of California on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNano Genomics

BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. BioNano Genomics, Inc. also provides Bionano prep kits and labeling kits that provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight, or HMW, DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions that includes a suite of hardware and software for experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. The company was formerly known as BioNanomatrix, Inc. and changed its name to BioNano Genomics, Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

