Reviewing Minebea Mitsumi (MNBEY) and Universal Display (OLED)

Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) and Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Minebea Mitsumi has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Display has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Minebea Mitsumi pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Universal Display pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Universal Display pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Minebea Mitsumi and Universal Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minebea Mitsumi 6.21% 17.06% 8.57% Universal Display 24.70% 12.77% 10.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minebea Mitsumi and Universal Display’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minebea Mitsumi $7.94 billion 0.78 $536.22 million N/A N/A Universal Display $335.63 million 13.49 $103.88 million $2.43 39.57

Minebea Mitsumi has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Display.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Universal Display shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Universal Display shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Minebea Mitsumi and Universal Display, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minebea Mitsumi 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Display 0 1 9 0 2.90

Universal Display has a consensus target price of $154.78, suggesting a potential upside of 60.96%. Given Universal Display’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Display is more favorable than Minebea Mitsumi.

Summary

Universal Display beats Minebea Mitsumi on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minebea Mitsumi Company Profile

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts. This segment also offers bearing-related products comprising pivot assemblies and precision mechanical assemblies; and fasteners, defense related special components, and magnetic clutches and brakes. The Electronic Devices and Components segment provides rotary components, such as fan motors, blowers, hybrid type stepping motors, small diameter/PM stepping motors, brush DC motors, small brushless motors, power brushless motors, polygon mirror scanner motors, HDD spindle motors, high-pressure blowers, rotation angle sensors, and fan units; and back light inverters and LED drivers, as well as lighting devices for LCDs. This segment also offers measuring components consisting of strain gages, force sensors, load cells, pressure sensors, torque transducers, vector sensors, digital indicators, and tensile and compression testing machines. The MITSUMI business segment makes camera actuators for smartphones, mechanical parts, connectors, switches, power supply components, antennas, tuners and semi-conductor devices. It serves customers in IT, telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, home appliance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Minebea Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MinebeaMitsumi Inc. in January 2017. MinebeaMitsumi Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

