Reviewing Natural Alternatives International (NAII) and STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. (STDAF)

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. (OTCMKTS:STDAF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

32.5% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 4.38% 14.07% 10.66% STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $132.44 million 0.55 $5.05 million N/A N/A STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. $2.61 billion 2.09 N/A N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N..

Risk and Volatility

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natural Alternatives International and STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. 2 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review. In addition, the company sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. It manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. The company's private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N.

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxone for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Pantoprazole for gastric ulcer/reflux. The Branded Products segment offers APO-Go a Parkinson's medicine; Grippostad a cold medicine; Aqualor for rhinitis/sore throat; Snup for rhinitis; and Vitaprost for prostate disease indications. The company is also involved in the wholesale activities in the pharmaceutical market. It serves patients and consumers, doctors, pharmacies and pharmacy chains, hospitals, mail-order companies, buying groups, wholesalers, and other service providers in the health care market, as well as public or private health insurance organizations. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Nidda Healthcare Holding GmbH.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.