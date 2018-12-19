Reviewing Prosperity Bancshares (PB) & Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prosperity Bancshares and Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 0 7 3 0 2.30 Bank of New York Mellon 3 5 5 0 2.15

Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $73.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus target price of $57.45, indicating a potential upside of 22.00%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Prosperity Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $793.99 million 5.34 $272.16 million $3.94 15.40 Bank of New York Mellon $16.55 billion 2.80 $4.09 billion $3.60 13.01

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Prosperity Bancshares. Bank of New York Mellon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 36.91% 7.86% 1.36% Bank of New York Mellon 24.92% 11.48% 1.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Bank of New York Mellon on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans. In addition, it provides Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 242 full service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts. The company also provides mutual funds, separate accounts, and wealth management and private banking services; and trust and registered investment advisory services. In addition, it engages in leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

