Reviewing Servicemaster Global (SERV) and Rainmaker Systems (VCTL)

Rainmaker Systems (OTCMKTS:VCTL) and Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rainmaker Systems and Servicemaster Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rainmaker Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Servicemaster Global $2.91 billion 1.74 $510.00 million $2.11 17.71

Servicemaster Global has higher revenue and earnings than Rainmaker Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Rainmaker Systems and Servicemaster Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rainmaker Systems N/A N/A N/A Servicemaster Global 16.61% 23.65% 5.52%

Volatility and Risk

Rainmaker Systems has a beta of -1.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Servicemaster Global has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rainmaker Systems and Servicemaster Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rainmaker Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Servicemaster Global 0 4 7 0 2.64

Servicemaster Global has a consensus target price of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.46%. Given Servicemaster Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Servicemaster Global is more favorable than Rainmaker Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Rainmaker Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Servicemaster Global shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Rainmaker Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Servicemaster Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Servicemaster Global beats Rainmaker Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rainmaker Systems

Rainmaker Systems, Inc. provides B2B small and medium-sized business sales and service solutions. It develops Rainmaker Revenue Delivery Platform, an integrated solution that combines specialized sales and marketing services coupled with its proprietary, renewals software, and business analytics. The company's services include marketing strategy development, personalized renewals or subscription e-commerce and microsite creation and hosting, inbound and outbound e-mail, direct mail, chat, and global call center services. It also offers ViewCentral SaaS platform that provides an end-to-end solution for the management and delivery of training and certification programs for corporations. The company markets its products and services through a direct sales force to enterprises in hardware, software, software as a service, and telecommunications industries. Rainmaker Systems, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home service plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, cabinet and wood furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, telemarketing, and various social media channels and through national sales teams, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carrier. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

