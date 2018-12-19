Reviewing Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNABY) & TerraForm Power (TERP)

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Bhd pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. TerraForm Power pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. TerraForm Power pays out -62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and TerraForm Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Bhd $10.94 billion 1.57 $1.59 billion N/A N/A TerraForm Power $610.47 million 3.78 -$164.18 million ($1.21) -9.12

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has higher revenue and earnings than TerraForm Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Bhd shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of TerraForm Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of TerraForm Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and TerraForm Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Bhd 0 0 0 0 N/A TerraForm Power 0 3 4 0 2.57

TerraForm Power has a consensus target price of $12.42, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Given TerraForm Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TerraForm Power is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and TerraForm Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Bhd N/A N/A N/A TerraForm Power -12.29% -0.48% -0.16%

Risk & Volatility

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerraForm Power has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TerraForm Power beats Tenaga Nasional Bhd on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. It operates and maintains thermal generation assets and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid, which is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north and Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals; and manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers. In addition, it provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries, as well as other related services; higher education, and information and multimedia services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; power plants operation and maintenance; and training courses. Further, it assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; designs, engineers, procures, constructs, tests, commissions, operates, maintenances, and finances power plants; operates and maintains cooling plants; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; and provides technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts. The company was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014. TerraForm Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

