Rhoen Klinikum AG (RHK) Receives €22.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.09 ($25.68).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHK. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cfra set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($29.30) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of ETR:RHK opened at €22.14 ($25.74) on Friday. Rhoen Klinikum has a fifty-two week low of €25.08 ($29.16) and a fifty-two week high of €32.12 ($37.35).

Rhoen Klinikum Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurological disorders, oncology, pneumology, orthopedic, accident, and surgeries; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

