Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.20 Million Stake in Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Rapid7 worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth $169,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth $327,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 598.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 47.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 64.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 10,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Nye sold 2,182,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $72,029,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,221,685 shares of company stock worth $73,295,550. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

RPD stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rapid7 Inc has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 76.86%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

