Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,152 Shares of AxoGen, Inc (AXGN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of AxoGen worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Gregory Gene Freitag sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

AXGN stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -68.90 and a beta of -0.24. AxoGen, Inc has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on AxoGen from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

