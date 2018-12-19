RIB Software (RIB) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RIB. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a €17.80 ($20.70) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. equinet set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.36 ($21.35).

Shares of RIB opened at €10.40 ($12.09) on Tuesday. RIB Software has a one year low of €11.43 ($13.29) and a one year high of €35.16 ($40.88).

RIB Software Company Profile

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

