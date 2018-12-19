Ripto Bux (RBX) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Ripto Bux (CURRENCY:RBX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Ripto Bux token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripto Bux has a total market cap of $42,521.00 and $0.00 worth of Ripto Bux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripto Bux has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripto Bux alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.02357564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00146145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00180068 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026997 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027016 BTC.

Ripto Bux Token Profile

Ripto Bux’s launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Ripto Bux’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,236,123 tokens. The official message board for Ripto Bux is medium.com/@riptobux. Ripto Bux’s official website is riptobux.com. The Reddit community for Ripto Bux is /r/riptobux. Ripto Bux’s official Twitter account is @riptobux.

Buying and Selling Ripto Bux

Ripto Bux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripto Bux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripto Bux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripto Bux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripto Bux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripto Bux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.