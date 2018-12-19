Riverhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth approximately $870,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 47.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, insider Michael C. Lukemire sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $709,091.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,249.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $110.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

