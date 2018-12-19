Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $436,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.3% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 46,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $2,901,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,166.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

FR opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $100.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.74 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 52.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $436,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/riverhead-capital-management-llc-has-436000-position-in-first-industrial-realty-trust-inc-fr.html.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.