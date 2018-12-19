Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Nlight Inc (LASR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nlight worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the second quarter valued at about $22,235,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the third quarter valued at about $14,030,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Nlight by 164.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after buying an additional 539,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the second quarter valued at about $13,077,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the third quarter valued at about $5,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,378 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $27,532.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Osborne sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $619,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $659,015.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 9.12. Nlight Inc has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nlight had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $51.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nlight Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

LASR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Nlight from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nlight to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Nlight Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

