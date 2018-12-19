Riverhead Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,943,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,114,000 after buying an additional 1,661,683 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,122,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,553,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,785,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.14. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $812.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

