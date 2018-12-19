Robert Dooley Sells 29,652 Shares of Systemax Inc. (SYX) Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) insider Robert Dooley sold 29,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $915,950.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,528.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SYX stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Systemax Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.21.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Systemax had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a $6.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. Systemax’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Systemax in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Systemax in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Systemax in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Systemax in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 54.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Systemax in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

