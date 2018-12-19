Robert Schlossman Sells 1,562 Shares of Zscaler Inc (ZS) Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $61,167.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Robert Schlossman sold 45,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $1,742,850.00.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.87. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,759 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,363,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,516 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5,565.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,176,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23,211.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 943,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3,428.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 916,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 890,203 shares during the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zscaler from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

