Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (RCPIQ) vs. Mannatech (MTEX) Financial Review

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Mannatech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mannatech pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Mannatech -3.43% -2.51% -1.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Mannatech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.84 million N/A N/A Mannatech $176.70 million 0.26 -$1.78 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Mannatech beats Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. The company was formerly known as Star Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. On September 27, 2016, Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It markets its products through network marketing channels in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

