Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 4,458 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 209.4% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 296.5% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $96.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

In other news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $131,509.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,668.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $21,031,791.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,437,282 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

