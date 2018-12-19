Rowan Companies (RDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.53

Shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 210274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RDC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rowan Companies in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rowan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.
The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.
Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.39 million. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TVR Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rowan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $3,057,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rowan Companies by 142.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,595 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Rowan Companies during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rowan Companies during the third quarter worth about $93,218,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Rowan Companies by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 131,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.
Rowan Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RDC)
Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.
