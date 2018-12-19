Rowan Companies (RDC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rowan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rowan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. HSBC downgraded Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Rowan Companies in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Shares of NYSE:RDC opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Rowan Companies has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.39 million. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rowan Companies will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Rowan Companies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rowan Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rowan Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rowan Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Rowan Companies by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

