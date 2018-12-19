Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Holdings Raised by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 257,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Howard Weil raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

