Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDS.A. Deutsche Bank lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Santander upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.85.

NYSE:RDS.A opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $242.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $101.55 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Dutch Shell will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.799 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

