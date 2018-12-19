Rubicon Minerals (RMX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Shares of Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 11419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rubicon Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88.

Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Rubicon Minerals Corp. will post -0.490000020940172 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX)

Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 280 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

