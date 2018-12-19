Rubycoin (RBY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $200.00

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Rubycoin has a market cap of $3.13 million and $200.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00003083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00060474 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000980 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017292 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 26,399,050 coins. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org.

Rubycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

