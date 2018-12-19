Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $244,000 Position in Chimerix Inc (CMRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Chimerix worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth $917,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 18.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 12.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 91.7% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,481,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 164,472 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Chimerix Inc has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 1,752.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chimerix Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

