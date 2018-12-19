Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $270,000 Position in Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65,622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,187,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 794,349 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,390,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 712,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 408,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the period.

NYSE:TGI opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $659.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88. Triumph Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $855.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 68.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

