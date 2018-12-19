Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $296,000 Stake in William Lyon Homes (WLH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in William Lyon Homes were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,535,000 after buying an additional 180,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,786,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,636,000 after buying an additional 18,745 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 972,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 384,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 173,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 380,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other William Lyon Homes news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $712,680.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,175,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,492,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Zaist bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,979.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,702 shares of company stock worth $3,719,810. 22.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WLH opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $433.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.54. William Lyon Homes has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.84 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 10.33%. William Lyon Homes’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

William Lyon Homes Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

