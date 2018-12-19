RWE (RWE) PT Set at €24.60 by Jefferies Financial Group

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €24.60 ($28.60) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RWE. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.38 ($27.19).

FRA RWE opened at €19.14 ($22.26) on Monday. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

