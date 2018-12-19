Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $106,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 8,479.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 14,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period.

In other Sally Beauty news, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 3,100 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $67,332.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $289,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

