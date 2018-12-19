Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys 22,843 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,333 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $45,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 63.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 180.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,024. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $175.79 and a twelve month high of $245.16. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.77.

In related news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total value of $945,958.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total value of $5,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,312 shares of company stock worth $13,847,852. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

