Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys 30,474 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,474 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $27,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,016,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 5,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.71. 7,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,753. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 108,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $14,502,393.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,798.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 58,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,806,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $134.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.13.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

