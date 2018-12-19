Schaeffler (SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s previous close.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. equinet set a €13.20 ($15.35) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.36 ($13.21).

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €7.17 ($8.33). 1,517,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

