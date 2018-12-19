Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) is Peak Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7,988.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,532,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,589 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,488,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,225,000 after purchasing an additional 841,492 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 380.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 213,382 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 274,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 176,298 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,142. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $78.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a $0.3532 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

