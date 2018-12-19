Scorecoin Trading Down 2.8% This Week (SCORE)

Scorecoin (CURRENCY:SCORE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Scorecoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scorecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorecoin has a total market cap of $106,974.00 and $0.00 worth of Scorecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00787935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018990 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00001209 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Scorecoin Profile

Scorecoin (CRYPTO:SCORE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2017. Scorecoin’s total supply is 41,737,500 coins. Scorecoin’s official Twitter account is @ScorecoinMark. Scorecoin’s official website is scorecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Scorecoin

Scorecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

