Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Insider Edward L. Doheny II Buys 7,500 Shares

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) insider Edward L. Doheny II bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SEE opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 150.20% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5,119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 167,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 163,833 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,660,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 326,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,002,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,025,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,724,000 after purchasing an additional 558,305 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

