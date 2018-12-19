Select Energy Services (WTTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 15793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.22.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $396.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Select Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Gillette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 84.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 176.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 733,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,812,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after purchasing an additional 659,270 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 61.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,413,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 540,140 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,443,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 493,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

