Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.46

Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 3662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Several research firms have commented on MCRB. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 515.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,584.66%. Equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Aunins sold 14,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $84,817.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,637.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

