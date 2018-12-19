Servicemaster Global (SERV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura raised their price target on Servicemaster Global from $48.20 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

SERV opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $45.64.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 2,562 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $113,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 3.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 76,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 7.9% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Servicemaster Global (SERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.