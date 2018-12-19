SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSD. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,638,000.

Get Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF alerts:

Shares of CSD opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $56.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/sg-americas-securities-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-invesco-sp-spin-off-etf-csd.html.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Profile

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.