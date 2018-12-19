SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,642,000 after purchasing an additional 511,948 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 777.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 320,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 284,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 866,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,327,000 after purchasing an additional 263,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 811,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 966.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 216,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,283 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $329,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,148.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $300,958.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

