Shaftesbury (SHB) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) was downgraded by HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 789 ($10.31) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 856 ($11.19). HSBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHB. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target (down from GBX 1,040 ($13.59)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,028 ($13.43) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 969.17 ($12.66).

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 861 ($11.25) on Wednesday. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 894.50 ($11.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,055 ($13.79).

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)).

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Brian Bickell sold 20,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 870 ($11.37), for a total value of £174,139.20 ($227,543.71).

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Our objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. Focussed on restaurants, leisure and retail, our exceptional portfolio now extends to 14.9 acres, clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, with substantial ownerships in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

