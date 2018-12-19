Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 994.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $14,343,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $1,815,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $5,189,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Edward Jones upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Gabelli started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $480.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.05.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director John M. Stropki purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $383.91 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $355.28 and a 1-year high of $479.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

