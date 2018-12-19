Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 20th. Analysts expect Shiloh Industries to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Shiloh Industries stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.42. Shiloh Industries has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $12.28.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHLO. BidaskClub lowered Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Shiloh Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on Shiloh Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/shiloh-industries-shlo-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.