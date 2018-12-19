Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $52.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 149 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,629. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

