ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $2,405.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.02422736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00145673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00180231 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026628 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026686 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,453,416 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.