Shire PLC (SHPG) Stake Lifted by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Shire comprises approximately 3.9% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Shire were worth $77,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Shire in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Shire by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shire in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shire in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shire in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHPG. ValuEngine raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

Shares of SHPG opened at $166.22 on Wednesday. Shire PLC has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $182.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.01). Shire had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shire PLC will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

