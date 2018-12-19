Shoe Carnival, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $55,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Shoe Carnival, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (SCVL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/shoe-carnival-inc-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-08-scvl.html.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.