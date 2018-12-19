Short Interest in Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Expands By 66.1%

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,464,080 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the November 15th total of 881,610 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Copa stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. Copa has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.93 million. Copa had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Copa by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Copa by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 1,234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Copa by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on Copa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Imperial Capital downgraded Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Copa to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

