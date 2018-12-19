Short Interest in STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Drops By 31.6%

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,022,115 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 7,347,434 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,093,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 575,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 77,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6,533.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,613 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after buying an additional 1,227,821 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 149.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 203,508 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 121,860 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,835 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STM opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

STM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.48.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

